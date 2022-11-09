Volpato declines Socceroos offer

Cristian Volpato [Source: Sporting News]

Young Australian football sensation Cristian Volpato has revealed his decision on turning down a spot in Australia’s World Cup squad.

Volpato says that any decision on his international future risks being extremely premature.

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold confirms he had offered Volpato a spot in the 26-man squad.

Article continues after advertisement

However, at the last minute, the Roma midfielder declined to take up the opportunity.

Volpato took to Instagram to elaborate on his reasons.

He says that he is still just at the start of his professional career and is totally focused on continuing that process at his football club- Roma.

He adds there will be plenty of time e to take the decision that feels right for him, and right now his focus needs to be on continuing to work hard every day in order to continue improving as a player.

Meanwhile, Volpato holds out hope the teen may eventually don the green and gold down the line.

The Socceroos are in Group D with France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Its first match is against France at 7am on the 23rd of November.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.

[Source: Fox Sports]