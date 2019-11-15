Vodafone Futsal IDC semifinalists confirmed

The semifinalists of the Vodafone Futsal IDC has been confirmed.

Jet Bar Grill Suva will face Reliance Pharmacy Nadi in the first semifinal at 12.30pm tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium.

Suva topped Group A after winning all its pool matches while Nadi qualified as runners-up from Group B after losing to Rewa 3-1 in their final pool match.

Article continues after advertisement

Extra Supermarket Rewa came from a surprise six-all draw against Tailevu Naitasiri to beat Reliance Pharmacy Nadi 3-1 to top Group B and force the Jetsetters to qualify as runners-up.

Nadi only needed a draw in this match to top the Group.

Rewa will play Pasifika Tents, Taxi n Tours Lami in the second semifinal at 1:45pm.

Lami qualified from Group B as runners-up after beating Lautoka 3-1 in their final pool match.

In the 5th/6th playoff, Hyperchem Lautoka will face House Vale Builders Tavua at 11.15am while Dreketi will play Tailevu Naitasiri in the 7th/8th place playoff.