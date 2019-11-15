Vodafone Fiji Fact still on the table

The Vodafone Fiji Fact is still on the table although it was initially planned to be postponed to next year.

This was due to the number of competitions left to be played and the short time frame left for the 2020 football season.

However, following the revision of calendar by the Fiji FA Board of Control meeting in Nadi yesterday, association President Rajesh Patel announced the Fiji Fact is planned to be played at Subrails Park in Labasa.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says discussions are underway with the administrators in Labasa on the grounds capacity to hold the match.

“It all depends on our talks with Labasa town council in improving the facilities and how safe it is and all that.”

Nadi is the defending Vodafone Fiji Fact champion after beating Suva 2-1 at Churchill Park in Lautoka last year.