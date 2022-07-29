Viti Futsal Festival draws interest

The Viti Invitational Futsal Cup kicked off today at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva with three district teams and an Australian-based side.

The inaugural tournament is an age group competition for under 13, 14 and youth categories.

National coach Jerry Sam believes this tournament puts futsal on the right track as he tries to revive the sport to attract more players.

Sam says they hope to achieve their targets by the end of the day three event.

“I think the response that we get from the teams are that they were looking forward and want to be part of the tournament. We have teams from Australia in Brisbane, and they are the ones that want to come over and that’s why we had to put this tournament together so that we can engage our kids.”

The competition continues tomorrow and ends on Sunday.