Vital VPL clash between Suva and Rewa

The Vodafone Premier League match between the Flow Valves Suva and Rewa this weekend can decide who will walk away with the league title.

Suva is leading the pack with 25 points while Rewa sits on 23 points.

A win for Rewa would give them a one-point lead at 26, however, and if Suva wins, then they claim the league title.

Aware of what is at stake, Suva Coach Babs Khan says it is anyone game at this stage.

“Playing Rewa will be tough and I have to go back to the drawing board and see my coaching staff and see what we come up with against Rewa. The win in the IDC that’s left aside, this is another ball game and that will be tough for us because Rewa wants to win the league too.”

Rewa plays Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday see Nadi hosting Labasa at Prince Charles Park and Nasinu takes on Ba at ANZ Stadium in Suva. Both games will kick off at 3 pm.

The lone match on Saturday will be between Navua at Lautoka at 2 pm at Churchill Park.