Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion|Six men arrested for playing cards|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Fiji|Slow trading in the Capital City|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Over 36,000 food ration packs distributed|Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers|Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|People in HART communities remain vigilant|Telehealth platform to help patients in the west|Lami residents on high alert|
Full Coverage

Football

Vital match for Scotland football

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 3:00 pm
[Source: Eurosport]

Scotland’s hope of a top two finish is on the line when they meet England tomorrow in their second Euro 2020 group match.

England and Scotland will meet in a major tournament for the first time in 25 years at Wembley.

The match will have implications for both nations as a win to England means they qualify for the knockout stage while Scotland is keeping its fingers crossed with hopes of keeping their progress alive.

Article continues after advertisement

Scotland will not be able to finish in the top two if they lose to England and the Czech Republic get a result against Croatia.

For England, another three points will confirm a place in the knockout stage – and the Three Lions would be guaranteed a top-two finish if they win and Croatia fail to beat the Czech Republic.

The two teams’ battle tomorrow at 7am but before that Sweden faces Slovakia at 1am while Croatia takes on Czech Republic at 4am.

You can watch all three matches live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: BBC Sport]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.