Vital match for Scotland football

Scotland’s hope of a top two finish is on the line when they meet England tomorrow in their second Euro 2020 group match.

England and Scotland will meet in a major tournament for the first time in 25 years at Wembley.

The match will have implications for both nations as a win to England means they qualify for the knockout stage while Scotland is keeping its fingers crossed with hopes of keeping their progress alive.

Scotland will not be able to finish in the top two if they lose to England and the Czech Republic get a result against Croatia.

For England, another three points will confirm a place in the knockout stage – and the Three Lions would be guaranteed a top-two finish if they win and Croatia fail to beat the Czech Republic.

The two teams’ battle tomorrow at 7am but before that Sweden faces Slovakia at 1am while Croatia takes on Czech Republic at 4am.

You can watch all three matches live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: BBC Sport]