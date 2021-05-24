Villareal, Chelsea through to quarter-finals

Villarreal condemned Juventus to a 3-0 defeat in the Champions League this morning and booked its place in the quarter-finals.

The match was as expected a tightly contested one as both teams went into the breather locked at nil-all.

Villarreal’s first goal didn’t come until the 78th minute through a well-taken penalty by Gerard Moreno.

Article continues after advertisement

Pau Torres capitalized on a corner kick to extend the team’s lead to 2-0 in the 85th minute

Villarreal was awarded another penalty in added time and Arnaut Danjuma didn’t miss from the spot kick, sending Juventus’s goalkeeper the wrong way.

In another match, Chelsea secured its place in the last eight beating Lille 2-1.