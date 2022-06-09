Vikash a key player for Lami Futsal

Jasnit Vikash.

Nasinu football midfielder Jasnit Vikash has been one of the key players in the Lami Futsal team.

This is according to Lami assistant coach Ronil Chand when reflecting on the team’s performance in the last 12 rounds of the Digicel Futsal League- Central Zone.

Vikash dons the yellow jersey in five-a-side football but plays for Nasinu in the Digicel Premier League.

Article continues after advertisement

He featured for Nasinu in the Digicel Fiji FACT tournament at Sigatoka.

Chand says Vikash’s finishing abilities and his experience in handling pressure has been a major boost to the young Lami side.

He adds the young players stand tall when they’re on court with the 27-year-old.

Vikash takes a much needed break with round 13 of the Central Zone Futsal League ending yesterday and DPL being on a two-week break.

However, some district reps won’t be taking a break as they’ll be in action at the Fiji Muslim Sports Inter-District Championship at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The semi-finals and final of the Muslim IDC will be held on Sunday with the live commentaries to air on Mirchi FM.

First semifinal starts at 9:30am and the second at 10:45am, and the final at 4pm