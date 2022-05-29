Veterans tournament postponed

The first round of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Fiji FA International Veterans Tournament, which was scheduled to take place today at the Fiji FA Academy Ground, has been postponed.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal has confirmed due to the adverse weather condition this morning, games have been pushed back until next week.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled for Thursday next week to run alongside the final weekend of the Digicel Fiji FACT at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Pal says they wanted to hold the competition today in Suva for all Southern teams.

Due to the recent development, Fiji FA has decided to have the games back in Law.

The competition will take place from Thursday until Sunday.