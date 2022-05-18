Veteran’s tournament pools drawn

[File Photo]

The pools for the Apco Coatings/RC Manubhai Veterans tournament next week has been drawn.

Defending champions JK Nadi is in pool B with New Zealand Lautoka Masters, Lautoka Masters, Navua Masters, and Suva Combine.

There are only four teams in Pool A with Victoria Masters, Rewa Masters, Nasinu Masters, and My Suva Legends.

Pool C has five strong teams including Brisbane Bula Boys, Fiji Western Kings FC, Labasa Masters, Northland Masters, and Nadroga Legends.

In Pool D are Auffi All Stars Sydney, Rewa Legends, Suva City Masters, and Nadroga Stallions, while Pool E has New Zealand Labasa Masters, Ba Legends, Nadi Legend FC, and Nasinu Legend FC.

The tournament will run alongside the final weekend of the Digicel Fiji FACT from June 2nd to the 5th.

The top three teams from each pool will qualify to the playoffs next Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, the first round of the Digicel Fiji FACT starts on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri playing Nasinu at 11am, Nadi meets Navua at 1pm and Ba battles Suva at 3pm, and Rewa faces Labasa on Sunday at 5 pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.