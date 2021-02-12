Veterans Tournament 2021 semifinalists confirmed

The Rewa Legends team surprised the Ba Legends 2-0 in the fourth quarterfinal to confirm its spot in the semifinals of the RC Manubhai / APCO Coatings Veterans Tournament 2021.

The Southerners will face the JK Nadi Veterans in the second semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 10am tomorrow.

The Westerners defeated Lautoka FC Veterans 2-0 in the third quarterfinal to book a semi-final spot.

The first semi-final will kick-off at 9am between Western Sports Kings Club and Rewa Masters.