Veteran Waqa scores as Labasa retains CvC title

Veteran Taniela Waqa made his presence felt when he entered the field in the second half scoring the winner for Labasa in the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series at the ANZ Stadium.

Waqa’s goal ensured Powerwise Electrical (NZ) / Standard Hire LABASA FC retain the CvC title beating Unique Rubber Stamp SUVA FC 2-1.

The Babasiga Lions opened the account just before the breather after Marlon Tahioa brilliantly headed the ball into the right hand corner of the Suva net from a beautiful free kick by Sitiveni Rakai as the Reds led 1-0 at half time..

The Capital City side increased the tempo of the match in the second half as Remueru Tekiate scored again in the second leg rising to the occasion and getting the equalizer to make it 1-all.

Heavy rain in the second half disrupted play for both sides but experienced Waqa scored the winner in the 85th minute.

[Labasa goal by Taniela Waqa: Source: Fiji Football]

Labasa goal [Source: Fiji Football]

Suva goal [Source: Fiji Football]

