Verevou to miss Navua clash

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 12:07 pm
Iosefo Verevou

Rewa’s Iosefo Verevou will miss this week’s Digicel Premier League clash against Navua.

Verevou copped two yellow cards in the last round and was handed a one-match suspension.

He will be back for the Delta Tigers in round eight.

Coach Rodicks Singh says apart from Verevou and the four national reps, all players are fit and gearing up for Sunday’s match.

Singh says they will not take Navua lightly.

“It’s a very important game for us. Navua has picked the momentum even though they lost their last two matches before this. I heard they won their test match against Nadroga and they’re preparing accordingly. Playing at Uprising is not going to be easy because Navua has been training there for a while now and we know what is at stake.”

Sunday’s match kicks off at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

In other matches, Nasinu faces Nadroga at 12pm, Nadi meets Suva at 2pm and Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

All three matches will be held at Prince Charles Park and you can watch it on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

