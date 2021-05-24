Home

Football

Verevou joins Rewa

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 8, 2022 4:14 pm
Iosefo Verevou will feature for Rewa this weekend when they take on Ba in the first round of the Digicel Premier League.

This is after his transfer application from Suva to Rewa was approved today.

Rewa President Nazeel Buksh has confirmed Verevou will join his brother Josaia Sela for the 2022 season with the Delta Tigers.

Buksh says his inclusion will add balance to the team.

“We have lost quite a few players in this window to Suva and Naitasiri and to Labasa too and getting these players on board like Iosefo, Abbu Zahid and Rusiate Matarerega was very important to have that balance in the squad. So that is a huge inclusion for Rewa.”

Rewa will meet Ba on Sunday at 2pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Also on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium, Nasinu will face Labasa at 12pm and Suva takes on defending champions, Lautoka at 4.30pm.

You can watch all these matches on FBC’s Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

This will cost $15 for local viewers, while overseas it will cost US $30.

In other matches, Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park at 3pm while Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday also at 3.

