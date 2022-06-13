Venue change for leg 2 national playoff

The venue for leg two of the Oceania Confederation Champions League playoff between Rewa and Lautoka has been moved to Suva.

In the original fixture, Rewa was scheduled to host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal says they have taken this precautionary approach given that rugby matches are being played at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturdays.

He says they also want to avoid any risk as the weather keeps changing.

The first match kicks off on Friday at 7.30pm with Lautoka hosting Rewa at Churchill Park.

The second match at the ANZ Stadium is on Sunday at 3pm.