Venue change for Ba vs Tailevu Naitasiri clash

The Uprising Sports Centre will now host the Digicel Premier League match between Tailevu Naitasiri and Ba.

The Men-in-Black was scheduled to host the match at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Ba.

No changes have been made to the date and kick-off time with the game to be played on Saturday at 3pm.

At the same time, Rewa hosts Nadroga behind closed doors at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Four matches will be played on Sunday with a triple-header to be held at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Nasinu meets Lautoka at 2pm while Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

These two games plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa at 12pm will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also at 2pm, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park.