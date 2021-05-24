Home

Football

Laurel Vaurasi new member of FIFA Football Tribunal

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 12, 2021 3:33 pm

Another milestone achievement has been achieved for football in the country with Laurel Vaurasi selected to be part of FIFA Football Tribunal as a member of the Disputed Resolution Chambers.

A lawyer by profession, Vaurasi is part of the Fiji Football Association Appeals committee for years.

Being part of the DRC means Vaurasi, they will be FIFA’s deciding body, provide arbitration and dispute resolution on the basis of equal representation of players and clubs, and an independent chairman.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says it was a unanimous decision from the 11 Oceania countries to nominate Vaurasi into the Tribunal

“This is a great boost for those who are assisting football and sports in the country that there is an opportunity to go to the highest level in the international arena. We are proud of her and her achievements. She was elected by put membership. She was elected by all the districts unanimously in August.”

Vaurasi thanked Fiji FA and President Patel for having confidence in nominating her and says, the invaluable experience gained as a member of the Fiji FA’s Appeal Committee will no doubt assist her in my term.

Yusuf adds Vaurasi like other women’s ambassadors in sports has set the platform in Fiji.

