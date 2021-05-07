Varman looks for new lawyer

Suspended Fiji Football Association’s Referees Director Rakesh Varman is left to look for a new lawyer to represent him and his alleged littering case.

This as lawyer Jiten Reddy who was initially representing Varman pulled out.

Reddy has cited conflict of interest as the reason due to his post as the Vice president of Fiji FA.

Article continues after advertisement

Varman told FBC Sports that he is currently in talks with his second lawyer.

He is awaiting confirmation from another lawyer on whether he will represent Varman on the matter.

The suspended referees Director was filmed allegedly dumping rubbish on a beach along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka, an incident alleged to have occurred in March.

Varman has been suspended by the Fiji FA on Friday pending further investigation.

The Ministry of Environment has also begun an investigation into the matter.

Varman is maintainig his ground that he was threatened to pick up the rubbish which he claimed was dumped by someone else.

He has also denied the allegation of attempting to bribe the man who took the video.