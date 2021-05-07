Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Stranded mother spends mother’s day away from home|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance|Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers|Dr Fong disappointed at those abusing the travel window|Contact tracing for Raiwaqa case continues|Two men arrested for not wearing masks|Health Ministry cancels media conference|Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders|Ministry warns teachers against breach of Code of Conduct|Officers deployed to assist in Western COVID-19 operation|Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas|Assistance application for Nadi and Lautoka closes today|Travel for displaced Fijians limited to private vehicle only|COVID-19 continues to rattle Viti Levu as seven new infections announced|Containment borders to open on Viti Levu for Fijians to return home|Lockdown is the last resort: Dr Fong|Raiwaqa Health Centre to re-open post decontamination|No COVID-19 testing outside containment zones|
Full Coverage

Football

Varman looks for new lawyer

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 4:00 pm

Suspended Fiji Football Association’s Referees Director Rakesh Varman is left to look for a new lawyer to represent him and his alleged littering case.

This as lawyer Jiten Reddy who was initially representing Varman pulled out.

Reddy has cited conflict of interest as the reason due to his post as the Vice president of Fiji FA.

Article continues after advertisement

Varman told FBC Sports that he is currently in talks with his second lawyer.

He is awaiting confirmation from another lawyer on whether he will represent Varman on the matter.

The suspended referees Director was filmed allegedly dumping rubbish on a beach along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka, an incident alleged to have occurred in March.

Varman has been suspended by the Fiji FA on Friday pending further investigation.

The Ministry of Environment has also begun an investigation into the matter.

Varman is maintainig his ground that he was threatened to pick up the rubbish which he claimed was dumped by someone else.

He has also denied the allegation of attempting to bribe the man who took the video.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.