Varman joins Cook Islands football

[File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association is now in search of a new Referees Director.

This as FIFA Instructor and former FIFA badge holder Rakesh Varman has resigned from the position.

Varman has taken up a three-year deal as a Referees Director for the Cook Islands Football Federation.

He says it wasn’t an easy decision to make after serving the role for six years.

“They gave me the third email then I replied to them. Within a week after the family discussion, I decided that it was time for change and it’s good to take a challenge where there is a better offer.”

Varman’s last day is on January 15th before he is expected to leave next month.

He says the highlight of his career so far is helping develop more women referees and it is something he hopes to continue in the Cook Islands.

The FIFA instructor adds this year alone he managed to develop four FIFA badge holders, six OFC men and women, three in futsal OFC and three women referees in OFC.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf while confirming Varman’s resignation says they have three or four applications for the role so far with applications closing on January 31st.