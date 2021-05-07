Varman claims he was threatened

Fiji Football Association’s Referees Director Rakesh Varman claims he did not dump the rubbish on a beach in the Coral Coast in Sigatoka and that he was threatened to collect it.

His lawyer Jiten Reddy told FBC Sports that Varman was threatened by the man who took the video to pick the rubbish.

Reddy says Varman and his wife were returning from a football tournament held in Lawaqa Park in March and decided to stop for a while at the beach.

While at the beach, Reddy claims the man who took the video approached them with a knife in his hand, demanding that the couple clear off the rubbish.

“My instructions are that he was threatened under knife point to collect all the rubbish and you can see the video footage itself says what my client claims. He was asked to pick up the rubbish which he has done and there was no prove whatsoever that he had dumped the rubbish at the site.”

Reddy claims they will be taking legal action against the man.

FBC Sports is awaiting response from the man who filmed Varman collecting the rubbish at the beach.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA has suspended Varman from his post as Referees Director.