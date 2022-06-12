Maiganiya to face Lautoka in IDC final

Maiganiya team [Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/Facebook]

A goal by William Valentine has put Maiganiya into the final of the Fiji Muslim Sports Association Digicel IDC currently underway at Prince Charles Park.

Maiganiya defeated Varavu from Ba 1-0.

In the first half, the two teams were locked nil-all as the heat and humidity took their toll.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Nadi representative Valentine’s strike in the second spell was enough to see the side off to the big dance.

Maiganiya will face Lautoka in the final.

Lautoka beat Drasa 5-4 in penalty kicks.



Lautoka team [Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/Facebook]

Both teams were locked 2-all after extra time.

The final will be played at 4pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.