Vakatalesau scores as Nadroga beat Rakiraki

Former national and Ba rep Osea Vakatalesau scored a goal as Nadroga thrashed Rakiraki 4-0 in the Vodafone Senior League this afternoon.

But it was Jonas Naceva who scored a double for Nadroga as they slowly try to work their way back into the Premier League.

In another Senior League match, Tavua defeated Northland Tailevu 2-0.

Meanwhile, in the Vodafone under 19 Southern Zone Youth League, Northland Tailevu beat Suva 1-0, Tailevu Naitasiri drew 1-1 with Nasinu and Rewa beat Navua 2-1.