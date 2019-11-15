Football
Vakatalesau scores as Nadroga beat Rakiraki
August 2, 2020 5:17 pm
Former national and Ba rep Osea Vakatalesau scored a goal as Nadroga thrashed Rakiraki 4-0 in the Vodafone Senior League this afternoon.
But it was Jonas Naceva who scored a double for Nadroga as they slowly try to work their way back into the Premier League.
In another Senior League match, Tavua defeated Northland Tailevu 2-0.
Meanwhile, in the Vodafone under 19 Southern Zone Youth League, Northland Tailevu beat Suva 1-0, Tailevu Naitasiri drew 1-1 with Nasinu and Rewa beat Navua 2-1.
