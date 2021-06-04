Home

Vaccine passports to be used at Wembley

| @BBCWorld
June 9, 2021 4:19 am
Wembley Stadium.

England’s Euro 2020 group games at Wembley Stadium will be the first sporting event at which vaccine passports will be used in the UK.

UK-based ticket holders aged 11 or over can show proof of full vaccination, with both doses received at least 14 days before the match.

Uefa says those not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours.

England play Croatia in their opening group game on Sunday.

Ticket holders for matches taking place at Hampden Park will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

 

