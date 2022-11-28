US Soccer show support for Iranian protesters by removing emblem

[Source: Reuters]

The United States Soccer Federation temporarily displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

This is to show solidarity with protesters in Iran ahead of the two teams’ World Cup clash on Wednesday.

A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings posted on Saturday across U.S. Soccer’s official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook account displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors.

Iran has been gripped by protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death in September while in police custody after she was arrested for flouting the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

U.S. Soccer media officer Michael Kammarman told a news conference that the intent of the posts was to show support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.

Wednesday’s clash will kick-off at 7am.

