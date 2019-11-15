United return to winning ways

Marcus Rashford marked his 200th Manchester United appearance in style by scoring twice as the Red Devils returned to winning ways by easily despatching bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

They thrashed Norwich 4-0 this morning.

22 year old Rashford, became the third youngest player to reach the landmark for the club and opened the scoring in the first half by stabbing home Juan Mata’s deep cross to the back post.

Article continues after advertisement

United dominated possession throughout the game and were rampant in the second half, England international Rashford netting his second after Brandon Williams was brought down in the box by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Anthony Martial, who is also closing in on a double century of United games, rose highest to nod in from another inch-perfect Mata cross to seal victory before the hour mark.

In other EPL matches this morning, Arsenal drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace, Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers drew 1-1 against New Castle.

Other Results: