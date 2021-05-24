Home

Football

United back to winning ways

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 6, 2021 4:24 am

Manchester United is back to its winning ways after beating Crystal Palace 1-nil in the English Premier League this morning.

It was a good start for interim boss Ralf Rangnick and all thanks to Fred’s 77th-minute winner.

A more energetic United display looked like going unrewarded against a dogged Crystal Palace outfit until Fred struck first-time to send a superb 20-yard effort curling over Vicente Guaita and into the top corner.

Article continues after advertisement

The victory means united sits in sixth place with 23 points.

In other matches this morning, Leeds drew 2-all with Brentford and Tottenham outclassed Norwich 3-nil.

[Source: BBC]

