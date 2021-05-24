Football
Ukraine beat Sweden in last minute extra-time winner
June 30, 2021 10:02 am
Zinchenko crashed in the opening goal at Hampden. [Source: BBC]
Artem Dovbyk starred in Ukraine’s 2-1 win over a 10-man Sweden side to set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final with England.
The goal set up by Oleksandr Zinchenko, gave Dovbyk, one of 12 substitutes used – to head a dramatic winner from close-range in the added time in extra-time.
Zinchenko smashed Ukraine in front with a powerful drive but a deflected shot from Emil Forsberg leveled matters before half-time.
Sweden lost Marcus Danielson to a red card in extra time after a VAR check.
And, with penalties looming, Ukraine had crept through from the group phase with a mere three points and a negative goal difference while Sweden topped their section with seven points ahead of Spain.
