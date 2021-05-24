Home

Football

Ukraine beat Sweden in last minute extra-time winner

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 30, 2021 10:02 am
Zinchenko crashed in the opening goal at Hampden. [Source: BBC]

Artem Dovbyk starred in Ukraine’s 2-1 win over a 10-man Sweden side to set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final with England.

The goal set up by Oleksandr Zinchenko, gave Dovbyk, one of 12 substitutes used – to head a dramatic winner from close-range in the added time in extra-time.

Zinchenko smashed Ukraine in front with a powerful drive but a deflected shot from Emil Forsberg leveled matters before half-time.

Sweden lost Marcus Danielson to a red card in extra time after a VAR check.

And, with penalties looming, Ukraine had crept through from the group phase with a mere three points and a negative goal difference while Sweden topped their section with seven points ahead of Spain.

