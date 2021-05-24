Home

Uefa declines request to light up Allianz Arena in rainbow colors

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 4:28 pm
Munich’s mayor had hoped to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for Germany’s game against Hungary. [Source: The Guardian]

Uefa has declined a request to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colors before Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary tomorrow.

The Munich mayor made the request in protest against a new law in Hungary that bans the sharing of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.

Uefa says it denied the request because of the political context surrounding the issue.

The Mayor describes Uefa’s decision as shameful.

Hungary faces Germany while Portugal will take on France.

Both these matches kick-off at 7am tomorrow.

You can watch the EURO 2020 live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: BBC Sport]

