Uefa boss rejects idea of biennial tournament

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has rejected the idea of holding the World Cup every two years.

He says having the World Cup every two years will lead to more randomization, less legitimacy and will dilute the tournament itself.

Fifa is holding a feasibility study into a biennial men’s and women’s World Cup following a proposal from the Saudi Arabian football federation in May.

The consultation process is being led by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The men’s World Cup has been held every four years since the inaugural tournament in 1930, except in 1942 and 1946 because of World War Two.

The women’s tournament has also been every four years since it began in 1991.

[Source: BBC Sport]