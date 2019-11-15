UEFA aim to resume leagues in July

A European plan is being formed to resume football around July and August, with domestic leagues told not to abandon competitions yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The determination to ensure competitions are “decided on the field” to protect their integrity was outlined in a letter.

One News reports the letter was signed by the heads of UEFA, the European Club Association and European Leagues body and was being sent to their members.

The correspondence was issued hours after the Belgian topflight became the first major European competition to recommend ending its season with the current standings declared final.

Competitions, including UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League, were put on hold last month as the COVID-19 outbreak spread across Europe and governments imposed lockdowns, banning sports gatherings.

