U17 Korovuto College targets football title

The Korovuto College U17 side is aiming to go all the way in the Digicel Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championships in Lautoka.

This as the side is the top-seeded from the Western Division, after knocking out defending champions Tilak High School and Cuvu College during their division meet.

Coach Dinesh Chand says this is the second time they have qualified for the national championships.

Chand says he is proud of the team’s effort.

“We were camping for one week and all the boys are playing very hard and some of our players are also playing U19. We just had our game over there and came now.”

Chand says despite the side going down to Xavier College 2-1 today, they remain optimistic.

Looking at some of the results, U19 Central College drew 1-all with Sigatoka Methodist, U15 Tilak High School beat Labasa College 1-nil, Xavier College beat Sabeto College 1-nil in the girls category, while Nadroga Arya lost 1-nil to Vunimono High School also in the girls category.

The tournament continues tomorrow.