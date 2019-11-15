U12 and 14 league for Fiji FA from 2021

The Fiji Football Association will be introducing a new league competition for the Under 12 and 14 grades from 2021.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel made this announcement during the Suva Football Association’s Vodafone Premier League celebration at the Fiji FA Hall in Vatuwaqa last night.

Patel says this is part of the grassroots development program where they want to ensure player’s that are in the system are maintained in their districts.

Article continues after advertisement

He says from here, the best players will be selected to compete in the league competition.

“From next year we will be having the Under 12 and 14 leagues. There will be competition within the Associations and the best players will be picked from all these competitions within Suva, Navua, Rewa, Ba, Lautoka, and all over. Then they will compete in the Under 12 and Under 14 grade.”

Patel says they have stakeholders who have shown interest in this initiative including fast-food chain, McDonalds.