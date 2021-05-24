Two weeks to regroup for Nasinu

A two weeks break is just what Nasinu needed to regroup for this weekend’s Digicel Premier League match.

Coach Mira Sahib says last week the team focused on fitness because it was lacking in the first few rounds.

Sahib says this week they’ll look at the technical areas of the game knowing Nadroga won’t be an easy side to battle.

“Our preparations are going really well, we expect to perform even better in Navua come this weekend”

Nasinu currently has seven points after playing six matches, winning two, losing three and one draw.

Nasinu will open the tripleheader this Sunday against Nadroga at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

At 2pm Nadi will host Suva before Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

You can watch the triple-header matches live on the FBC Pop Pay-Per view channel.

Another match on Sunday will see table leader Rewa take on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3 pm.