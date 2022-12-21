Two shortlisted for Fiji Kulas job

Lisa Cole

Former Digicel Fiji Kulas coach Lisa Cole was one of the applicants shortlisted for the coach’s position.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Cole was appointed in December last year taking over the role from Rewa mentor Marika Rodu.

She led the team to the OFC Women’s Nations Cup in July this year where the Kulas finished second, losing to Papua New Guinea in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Some high-profile coaches from Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand applied for the Kulas coach’s post.

Yusuf says only two applicants are now in the running to be the Kulas head coach.

“She’s part of the shortlist but at the moment it’s been two now, gone down to last two and the President will make the final decision by Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Bula Boys coach Fleming Serritslev contract will also be reviewed as it expires at the end of next month.