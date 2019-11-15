Home

Two players test positive for drugs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 16, 2020 4:53 pm
Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

Two players have tested positive for the use of drugs in the Vodafone Premier League.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed that of the 24 test conducted during the VPL matches held last week, two came out positive.

Yusuf says they are in discussion with the player’s districts on the necessary actions to be taken.

“We did 24 tests out of the total of four matches, one in the senior and three in the premier division and two came out positive and we are in the process is underway to notify them and their suspensions and all that.”

The players who tested positive in the previous round were first time offenders and have been fine $200 each with a ban of three months from any Fiji FA related tournaments.

Meanwhile, in this week’s VPL clash, Rewa hosts Labasa on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

This match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

Two other VPL matches on Sunday will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Nasinu meets Nadi at 1pm followed by the Suva and Navua match at 3pm.

Lautoka will play Ba in the lone Vodafone Premier League match on Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.

