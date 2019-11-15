Home

Two players test positive for drugs in VPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 8, 2020 5:57 pm
Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf

Two players were tested positive for using drugs at the Vodafone Premier League over the weekend.

FBC Sports understands the two play for southern teams, of which one is a repeat offender.

Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the investigation is still underway and they are in talks with the two districts on the necessary actions that will be taken next.

“18 tests were done and unfortunately two came out positive. In the meantime, we are in the process of advising the players and the districts on the punishment and what needs to be done.”

This Sunday, Rewa will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm and the match will air live on FBC Sports and you can also hear the commentary on Mirchi FM.

In other matches also on Sunday, Suva will host Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm and Labasa will play Nasinu at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

The lone VPL match on Saturday features Navua battling Ba at 5 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

