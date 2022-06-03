Two new teams for Muslim IDC

Rarawai and Nadroga are the two new inclusions in the Digicel Muslim Inter-District championship which starts next Tuesday.

With 18 teams competing in the main competition, organizers are expecting a bigger event as there will be Veterans, Masters and Legends categories.

Fiji Muslim Sports Association Vice President Mohammed Bari says for the first time there will be 26 teams in four divisions.

He says it will surely be an interesting and competitive IDC.

“Our first round we’ll round off with pool play which we will start this coming week, the southern teams will play in Uprising and western teams will play at Prince Charles Park in Nadi. The tournament proper will start on Friday morning and will continue till Sunday for the final playoff.”

Bari says it’s good to see that preparations are progressing well with district players also being included in their respective teams.

Meanwhile, Digicel Fiji hopped on board today which is a timely boost for the one-week event.