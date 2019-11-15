Two new clubs interested in Roy Krishna

Two Hero India Super League clubs are interested in Fiji football star Roy Krishna.

The Fijian wonder-boy is yet to make a decision on his professional career for 2020/21 season.

Krishna confirmed Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC have approached him.

The former All Saints Secondary School student added that his former club ATK has also shown their interest to retain him.

Krishna said he will have a thorough discussion with his agent before coming to a conclusion.