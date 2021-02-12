Two matches only for CvC says Yusuf

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says there will be only two matches in the Pillays Garments Champion vs Champion Series.

If Suva and Labasa finish with a draw in both matches on Friday and Sunday, Yusuf says the match will be concluded with a penalty shootout.

Previously, in such circumstances Fiji FA would organize a third match to be the decider, but this is not the case.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the launch of the CvC at the Fiji FA headquarters today, Yusuf has made it clear their will not be having a third match.

The winner of the CvC will walk away with $5000 while the runners-up will win $2500.

Suva takes on Labasa in the CvC series on Friday at 7pm while the second match will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

Both matches will be held at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.