Two coaches complete OFC Senior B license

Two Fiji Football coaches have successfully completed their Oceania Football Confederation Senior B Licence.

Sunil Kumar and Ronil Lal are coaches of national junior teams.

Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel says the duo have made Fiji proud in the Oceania coaching arena and now will be ready to take on the challenge of leading the under-16 and under-19 teams to the qualifiers next year.

Kumar thanked the association for giving an opportunity to grow.

He says it had been challenging journey that will bear fruits in the end through team’s performances.

Former Labasa coach, Ronil Lal says he will share his knowledge with other coaches and help the development of football from the grassroots level.