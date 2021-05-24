Two home games for Labasa this weekend

Labasa football’s hands are full this weekend, playing two Digicel Premier League games at Subrail Park.

The Ravnil Pratap coached side hosts table leaders Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday at the same time.

This will be Labasa’s first home game since round four in March, a month before the lockdown.

Pratap says as a team that’s played three matches less than the others, they have to be on guard.

“Both the teams are doing really well. We can’t underestimate any team in this league. We have played lesser games than other teams so, I think we are the underdogs as other teams are doing really well.”

The team will be without Ashneel Raju after he was red-carded in the match against Nadroga last weekend.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa vs Lautoka clash on Mirchi FM.