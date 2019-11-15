Football
Two goals in four minutes save Arsenal
October 23, 2020 7:01 am
[Source: Arsenal]
Arsenal had to come from a goal down to beat Rapid Vienna 2-1 in the Europa League.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz combined with two goals in four minutes to save the Gunners from a surprise loss.
Mikel Arteta named a strong side at the Allianz Stadion, where 3,000 home fans watched on, with Thomas Partey making his full debut in the Group B opener.
But, after a mistake by Leno gifted a goal to Taxiarchis Fountas, the Gunners had to rally from behind with David Luiz and Aubameyang on target as Arsenal left Austria with a 2-1 win.
[Source: Football365]
