Two goals in four minutes save Arsenal

Arsenal had to come from a goal down to beat Rapid Vienna 2-1 in the Europa League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz combined with two goals in four minutes to save the Gunners from a surprise loss.

Mikel Arteta named a strong side at the Allianz Stadion, where 3,000 home fans watched on, with Thomas Partey making his full debut in the Group B opener.

But, after a mistake by Leno gifted a goal to Taxiarchis Fountas, the Gunners had to rally from behind with David Luiz and Aubameyang on target as Arsenal left Austria with a 2-1 win.

[Source: Football365]