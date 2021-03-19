Two from three for Labasa women

The Labasa football side recorded its second win in the Digicel Women’s Super League.

The Northerners thumped Tailevu Naitasiri 7-0 in round three at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor.

Meanwhile, in the first round of the Digicel Under16 Girl’s Youth League, Lami edged Suva 2-1, Tailevu Naitasiri hammered Northland Tailevu 13-nil and Rewa won by default against Nasinu which turned with only six players.

In the Digicel Premier League, Labasa recorded its first win overcoming Nadroga 1-nil at Subrail Park.

Today at 3pm, Suva faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park, Navua hosts Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre and Lautoka takes on Ba at Churchill Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva-Nadi match on Mirchi FM as well as the Lautoka-Ba match on the Mirchi FM Facebook page.