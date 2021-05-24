Tuivuna cleared to play for Lautoka

There’s some good news for Lautoka football fans as Antonio Tuivuna has been cleared to feature for them.

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed today that Tuivuna has been given the green light to play for the Viti Water Flow Lautoka FC when competition resumes.

Fiji FA says Tuivuna’s transfer application has been successful.

Earlier this year, the 2019 Footballer of the Year’s application to join the Blues was rejected as he still had a valid contract with the Babasiga Lions.

However, the 26-year-old trained with Lautoka despite being ineligible in February and he didn’t play for Labasa this season.

Tuivuna was one of eight player’s that were referred to the Fiji Football Association Players Status Committee for a dispute over their transfers in January.