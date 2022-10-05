Tuicakau saves the day for Nadroga

The Nadroga football team had to come from behind to hold Nadi 1-all in the first Super Premier match of the Courts IDC at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Green Machine opened the account in the 41st minute through Barrie Limoki for a 1-0 scoreline at the breather.

Both teams kicked off the second half strongly but it was Nadroga captain Tomasi Tuicakau getting the equalizer.

The slippery ground conditions did not help the players as they tried hard to play according to their game plan.

In the second Senior Division match, Nasinu thrashed Rakiraki 5-0 with two goals coming from Nasoni Mereke.

In the earlier matches, Bua defeated Lami 1-0 while Tailevu Naitasiri and Tavua match ended in a nil-all draw.