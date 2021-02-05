Tropical Cyclone disrupts CvC preparations

The recent tropical cyclone has disrupted Suva and Labasa’s preparation for the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

The Suva football side consider themselves lucky to have started training this week, as compared to opponents Labasa, who have yet to start preparations.

Head Coach Babs Khan says it is unfortunate the CVC had to be shifted, but still remember their brothers in North and the difficult situation they are in.

“The cyclone did not help us at all. We would like to wish all the players all the very best for their preparations. We would like them to be well so we can play.”

Suva are set to face Labasa in the CvC clash at ANZ Stadium in Suva on the 19th of February.

The second leg will be played on the 21st at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches in Mirchi FM.