Football

Triple header at Prince Charles Park

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Digicel Premier League continues this week with a triple-header at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Sunday.

The matches will begin at 12 midday with Nasinu taking on Nadroga.

At 2pm Nadi will host Suva before Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Other matches on Sunday will see table leader Rewa take on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3 pm.

You can watch the triple-header matches live on the FBC Pop Pay-Per view channel.

The rate is $15 for locals and $30 USD for overseas viewers.

