Triple header at Churchill Park

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 11, 2021 4:33 pm

There will now be a triple header at Churchill Park on Sunday.

The Digicel Women’s Super League match between Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri has been moved from the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba to Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It will be played at 12pm as a curtain raiser for the two Digicel Premier League matches.

The DPL matches scheduled for Churchill Park sees Ba playing Nadi at 2pm while Lautoka battles Rewa at 4pm.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Suva meets Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Labasa takes on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Lautoka-Rewa and Nadi-Ba matches on Mirchi FM.

