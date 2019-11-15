Training for only two days not an issue for Ba football

Training for only two days will not be an issue for Ba football.

This were the sentiments of association Manager Arvind Singh ahead of their Vodafone Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Singh says the players have been playing together and are well aware of their combination.

He adds it’s only a matter of toning up their fitness before they meet Lautoka.

The Men in Black will play their second VPL match against Lautoka at 7pm on Wednesday at Churchill Park.