Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|Three more recoveries in Labasa|Health Ministry prepares for border opening|Students to get vaccinated soon: PM|Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu|COVID-19 death toll at 535|Borders within Viti Levu to open soon|Beqa Island new area of interest|Rapid test kit imports restricted|Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm|117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|
Full Coverage

Football

Townsend nets a stunner to help Everton win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 14, 2021 9:41 am

Everton moves to the top three of the Premier League standings after beating Burnley 3-1 this morning.

Andros Townsend was instrumental for Everton setting up the equalizer for Michael Keane in the 60th and scoring a brilliant goal in the 65th minute to help his side to another comeback win.

Rafael Benitez’s side now sits level with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool on 10 points after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

The Everton boss, however, will be pleased his side came through a tough encounter without their top scorer as an exciting start to the season continued.

[Source: BBC]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.