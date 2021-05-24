Townsend nets a stunner to help Everton win

Everton moves to the top three of the Premier League standings after beating Burnley 3-1 this morning.

Andros Townsend was instrumental for Everton setting up the equalizer for Michael Keane in the 60th and scoring a brilliant goal in the 65th minute to help his side to another comeback win.

Rafael Benitez’s side now sits level with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool on 10 points after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

The Everton boss, however, will be pleased his side came through a tough encounter without their top scorer as an exciting start to the season continued.

[Source: BBC]